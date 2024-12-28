Trent Alexander-Arnold Latest: Real Madrid 'Convinced' Defender Will Join Them On A Free Transfer Next Summer
According to a report, Real Madrid 'are convinced' that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will join them on a free transfer next summer.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in just over six months, and as of yet, there still does not appear to have been a breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay at Anfield.
From the start of January, the defender will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs, a situation which leaves Reds fans nervous, even if the Anfield hierarchy is reported to be relaxed about the situation.
On Friday, Marca reported that Alexander-Arnold would not be extending his current deal and had informed chiefs at the Merseyside club of his intention to depart for the Santiago Bernabeu.
Those claims were rebuffed by Fabrizio Romano on Saturday, who stated that whilst Los Blancos want to sign the player, there is no agreement in place, and no such communication has taken place.
Mail Online are now reporting, however, that Real Madrid is 'growing in the belief they can tempt him to jump ship' and are convinced he will sign for them.
The outlet also states that Liverpool will continue to do everything they can to persuade Alexander-Arnold to extend his tenure at Anfield until a pre-contract agreement is signed, which is a scenario which is not guaranteed to happen.
England international Alexander-Arnold has been resolute throughout that he would not allow his contract negotiations to play out in public.
Whilst that is now looking impossible as the situation unfolds, supporters are still unclear as to whether he wants to stay and help Liverpool challenge for big trophies or is looking for a fresh challenge.