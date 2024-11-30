Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Liverpool Admission As Doubts Linger Over His Future
Trent Alexander-Arnold says he is living the dream at Liverpool despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. The Reds vice-captain is out of contract at the end of the current season and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January.
Negotiations are said to be ongoing but both the club and the player are yet to reach an agreement with Real Madrid keen on signing the England international on a free transfer next summer. As it stands, Alexander-Arnold alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for nothing unless the three players pen to paper in the coming weeks.
Salah and Van Dijk have both admitted they want to stay at Anfield, however Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped on his future. Asked about his contract situation back in September the 26-year-old said: "I have always said I want to captain the club, that is an aim of mine and a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.
"Look, I have been at the club 20-years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public. And this one won’t be either."
Speaking to an interview this week, Trent Alexander-Arnold claims that he has already exceeded his expectations at his boyhood club, having won several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield,
“I never thought I’d play this many games,” he said in Backyard Dreams. “I never thought I’d win as many trophies or achieve the things that I’ve done.
“I’m living my dream every single day and I have done from the minute I started kicking a ball until now, to be honest.”
Alexander-Arnold has made 325 appearances, scored 19 goals, and provided 83 assists for Liverpool across all competitions since making his debut in 2016. On his Liverpool boyhood heroes when growing up, he added: “Obviously I didn’t see it as practising or trying to get better. I just saw it as playing a game with my brothers. But, you put the hours in, you get better.
“I was Gerrard, for sure, there was no-one else for me. I loved [Fernando] Torres, Luis Garcia, [Luis] Suarez, but Gerrard was the one for me.
“It was ‘Gerrard!’ when you whacked [the ball], that was the thing. When you were about to hit it you’d scream ‘Gerrard!’ He’s the only player that I know who has ever had that.
“No-one screams any other player’s name. [But] if it drops to you on the volley, you’re screaming ‘Gerrard!’”
This season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has racked up 15 appearances and registered two assists for the Reds in all competitions.
