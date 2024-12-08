Liverpool FC ON SI

Trent Alexander-Arnold Offered New Contract By Liverpool

The England international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Neil Andrew

Liverpool s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new contract by Liverpool, according to Football Correspondent David Ornstein.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires next summer, at which point he would be able to depart on a free transfer.

Speculation over recent months has continued to link Alexander-Arnold with a move to Real Madrid, where he would team up with international teammate Jude Bellingham.

Nations League, League B, Group 2 International Football, England vs Greece; Jude Bellingham speaks to Trent Alexander-Arnold
The La Liga giants and other overseas clubs would be able to speak to him about a potential transfer from the start of January, which leaves Liverpool facing a race against the clock to resolve his contract situation.

According to Ornstein in The Athletic, however, there is still hope that the right-back can be persuaded to extend his stay at his boyhood club, with the Anfield hierarchy having offered him a new deal and with talks ongoing.

This is the first time that Liverpool have publically shown their intent to retain the services of their vice-skipper, and it will be a welcome boost to supporters who fear they could lose the playmaker at the end of the season.

In a further boost, Ornstein also confirmed that captain Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah have also been offered new deals by the club.

