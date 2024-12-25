Liverpool FC ON SI

Virgil van Dijk 'Will Renew With Liverpool' Until 2028 As Real Madrid Stance Made Clear Over Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Reds skipper could leave the Merseyside club on a free transfer at the end of the season when his current deal expires, but he appears to be keen to extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk v Newcastle United
Real Madrid are not pushing to sign Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That is according to MARCA who report that chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu have not made any offers for the 33-year-old despite their admiration for the player.

The Spanish publication does, however, confirm that Madrid remains interested and have been in contact with Liverpool regarding their 26-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also out of contract next summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action during the Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Anfield
Interestingly, despite the report claiming that the Liverpool hierarchy is worried that Van Dijk's contract extension has not been finalised, they suggest that the Dutch defender will renew for another three years.

That would mean that he would remain at Anfield until at least the summer of 2028 and give the club plenty of opportunity to look for his successor whilst he continues to perform at the highest level.

Mohamed Salah Virgil Van Dijk
Whilst this is encouraging news from MARCA, there has been nothing official from Liverpool regarding the Dutchman's future, so fans should be wary of assuming a deal is done until they see an announcement from the club.

