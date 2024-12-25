Virgil van Dijk 'Will Renew With Liverpool' Until 2028 As Real Madrid Stance Made Clear Over Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid are not pushing to sign Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer at the end of the season.
That is according to MARCA who report that chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu have not made any offers for the 33-year-old despite their admiration for the player.
The Spanish publication does, however, confirm that Madrid remains interested and have been in contact with Liverpool regarding their 26-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also out of contract next summer.
Interestingly, despite the report claiming that the Liverpool hierarchy is worried that Van Dijk's contract extension has not been finalised, they suggest that the Dutch defender will renew for another three years.
That would mean that he would remain at Anfield until at least the summer of 2028 and give the club plenty of opportunity to look for his successor whilst he continues to perform at the highest level.
Whilst this is encouraging news from MARCA, there has been nothing official from Liverpool regarding the Dutchman's future, so fans should be wary of assuming a deal is done until they see an announcement from the club.