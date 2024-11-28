Bayern Munich Midfielder 'Would Be A Good Addition At Liverpool' - Former Player
Liverpool fans have witnessed an amazing start to the season under new Head Coach Arne Slot. They are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and are due to face rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.
It has been a similar story in the UEFA Champions League, and the 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday gave them their fifth consecutive win in Europe's premier competition and within touching distance of an automatic route to the last 16.
During the summer, a well-publicised move for Martin Zubimendi failed at the last minute, which looked to leave Slot short in midfield for the season ahead.
Fast forward four months, however, and Liverpool's engine room, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szoboszlai, is dominant.
There have been reports that the Reds' hierarchy could return for Zubimendi in January, but former Premier League legend Emmanual Petit has suggested that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich would fit in well at Anfield.
The France World Cup winner was speaking to Prime Casino when he admitted that the 29-year-old could be perfect for the number six role at Liverpool with the way he can control the tempo of matches.
"Joshua Kimmich would be a good addition to Liverpool. I’m not sure he would be able to compete for the right-back position but he would offer a good option in holding midfield also.
"I like the way he can conduct the tempo of games with his passing and he’s got so much experience now with Bayern Munich and Germany."
"I’m sure he has ambitions having been in the Bundesliga for so long so maybe Liverpool would be the best place for a new challenge."
Kimmich is out of contract at the end of the season, and reports have suggested that he could be nearing a new deal at the Bundesliga club despite interest from PSG and Barcelona.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst there is no doubt the German international would add quality to Slot's midfield and also provide an option at full-back, a move would seem unlikely as things stand with Liverpool's strategy normally to search for younger players with a future resale value.