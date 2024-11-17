'Best Coach In The World' - Reported Liverpool Transfer Target On Arne Slot
A former player of Arne Slot at Feyenoord and reported Liverpool transfer target has claimed that the Head Coach is the 'best in the world'.
After taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, no one could have imagined the start that the Dutchman would make to life at Anfield.
The Reds find themselves top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables, with an EFL Cup quarter-final away at Southampton also on the horizon.
To maintain their progress in the post-Klopp era, the hierarchy at the club led by new Sporting Director Richard Hughes will do their best to make sure that Slot has the tools at his disposal to continue their challenge on multiple fronts.
Orkun Kokcu was a key member of Slot's title-winning team at Feyenoord and has recently been linked with a move to Merseyside after Liverpool flirted with him before his switch to Benfica in the summer of 2023.
The 23-year-old could not have been more clear when he spoke to Sport (via Caught Offside) about his feelings for the Dutchman.
“He made me the player I am today. He is the best coach in the world,”
Whilst Kokcu clearly has great admiration for his former boss, and Liverpool could well be in the market for a midfielder should Wataru Endo depart, the sizeable fee required to get the Primeira Liga club to agree to a transfer may rule this out as a possibility.