Former Liverpool Player Claims Darwin Nunez Would Be 'The Best Player In The World' If He Could Improve One Thing
Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has claimed that Darwin Nunez could be 'the best player in the world' and remains important to Arne Slot and his team this season.
The Uruguayan drew another blank during the Reds 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday, a result that leaves them seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal at the top.
Nunez had two big chances during the second half, which he failed to take, and as a result, the 25-year-old has received criticism from some areas of the fanbase who have been disappointed with his three-goal return this season.
Whilst he is still widely adored by Liverpool supporters for his work rate and commitment, his goal contributions do not justify the huge transfer fee the club paid to Benfica.
Hamann was speaking to Genting Casino when he was asked if Nunez had regressed this season, but the former German international still holds out hope that the striker's career at Anfield can catch fire.
"If Darwin Nunez had better finishing, he’d be the best player in the world. He has all the attributes you need to be a top striker, he has the physicality and is a nightmare to play against because of his pace and ability in the air."
“What he needs is a rhythm in the team, which means six or seven games and he hasn’t had that under Arne Slot, it’s hard when he’s competing against so much talent. But he can still be a hugely important player this season and I wouldn’t put it past Slot to make that happen.”
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The match against the Magpies has once again provoked debate amongst fans about Nunez, who has regularly been a player that has divided opinion at the club.
With him now in his third season at Anfield, the reality is he will need to improve his goal return if he wants to stay longer term. If he cannot, the hierarchy may look at alternative options.