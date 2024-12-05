Kylian Mbappe Situation At Real Madrid Should Act As Warning To Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
A former France international and World Cup winner has warned Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold about a potential move to Real Madrid.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and will be free to discuss a potential transfer with overseas clubs at the start of January.
Despite reports suggesting that he remains in discussions with the Anfield hierarchy over extending his stay at his boyhood club, there has been plenty of speculation that he could team up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at the La Liga giants.
Speaking to Gambling Zone, Emmanuel Petit explained first the qualities that Alexander-Arnold would bring to Los Blancos and how he could help improve Carlo Ancelotti's team, which has struggled so far this season.
"Real Madrid are missing Kroos and Modric and at least Trent would be able to give them those clinical passes that break the lines.
"It’s exactly what he can do and his vision, technical skills, would be a really good addition for that team."
"Ancelotti is missing the balance of the team. They are overloaded on the left-hand side and Trent on the right could help that."
The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea player also issued a warning to the right-back, using his situation, along with that of Kylian Mbappe's recent move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as examples of why any potential move needs careful consideration.
"But does Trent want to leave Liverpool? I think Liverpool could be the place to be and he could be the next captain of the club.
"They could win the Premier League and Champions League this season and sometimes the grass isn’t always greener, I saw that when I moved from Arsenal to Barcelona."
"I think [Kylian] Mbappe is so lonely at Real Madrid. I saw [Jude] Bellingham ignoring him, and it doesn’t even look like he has any help or any friends at the club.
"I just say what I feel when I look at him and he looks miserable on and off the pitch. He was the king in France and could do whatever he wanted at PSG and with France and now it’s not the same anymore."
The future for Alexander-Arnold appears to remain in the balance, and a quick resolution is needed to get one of Liverpool's biggest players to commit his future to the club ahead of January and before it starts to disrupt the exciting progress made on the pitch by Arne Slot and his team.