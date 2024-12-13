'Liverpool Knew They Had to Wait' - Napoli Summer Transfer Target Close To Comeback
Liverpool striker Federico Chiesa could return to the Reds squad for the Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The Anfield hierarchy made a surprise move for the Italian in the summer, snapping him up for a bargain fee of just €12million from Juventus.
Despite the initial excitement about the signing of the 27-year-old, he played only 78 minutes for the Reds before he was sidelined through injury.
He returned to training after the November international break but was ruled out again for the midweek Champions League match with Girona through illness.
In more positive news, however, Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that he may now be ready to return to the squad for the clash with Marco Silva's team.
Luca Marchetti was speaking to Radio Marte (as per Area Napoli via Sport Witness) when he explained that Liverpool knew they were going to need to be patient with Chiesa.
“Federico made a very clear choice just a few months ago. He went to play abroad and Liverpool knew they had to wait for him, to have him at his best.”
The Sky Italia man then shut down any rumours of a January move for the forward but did acknowledge that Napoli were interested last summer.
“There was the possibility of Napoli, but then he chose something else. Now the boy is ready and we will finally be able to see him at work in the Premier League. Napoli was a possibility in the summer, going back on his steps after six months is unlikely.”
Liverpool supporters will be excited to see Chiesa back in action either on Saturday or, more likely, during the EFL Quarter-Final clash with Southampton on Wednesday.