Al Hilal Eye Up Mohamed Salah As Neymar Replacement Whilst Brazilian Could Join Lionel Messi In MLS At Inter Miami
According to a report, Al Hilal are keen to replace Neymar with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
The Brazilian's spell in Saudi Arabia looks like it will come to an end in June after a cruciate ligament injury he picked up on international duty three months after joining meant he spent almost a year on the sidelines.
AS reports that after making just seven appearances since joining from PSG for €90million in August 2023, it is likely that he will move on at the end of his contract. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and former club Santos are mentioned as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.
As Al Hilal look to the future, the outlet also claims that the Premier League's top scorer, Salah, is on their radar with the Egyptian also out of contract at the end of the season.
Whilst reports have suggested that the forward is keen to extend his stay at Anfield, it appears a deal is not in sight, leaving open the possibility that the unthinkable could happen that Liverpool lose their talisman for free.
PSG have also been reported as having an interest in Salah should he and the Anfield hierarchy fail to find an agreement in the next six months.