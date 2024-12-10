Arsenal To Bid €65m In January For Brighton Star Who Liverpool Are Watching Closely
Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head in January for a highly-rated Brighton star as the Premier League transfer rumour mill heats up. Both teams are looking to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
The Gunners have struggled in front of goal and it was evident once again in their frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham. This has left manager Mikel Arteta searching for solutions as they set sights on the league title they lost narrowly last term to Manchester City by just two points.
On the other hand, league leaders Liverpool, while in strong form and having six attackers are reportedly concerned about the consistency of Darwin Nunez and could be bringing in an alternative to maintain their impressive goal-scoring exploits.
Nunez has struggled for consistency since moving to Anfield from Benfica in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old has 36 goals and 19 assists in 114 appearances in all competitions. This season. he has been heavily criticised, having scored only three goals in 18 appearances and has only one in his last nine for the Reds, which came in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa last month.
He missed several chances against Newcastle United as Arne Slot's side dropped points for the third time this season following a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park.
One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in January is Brighton forward Joao Pedro. Pedro has been in sensational form this season, attracting interest from several clubs with his incredible attacking prowess.
Pedro is regarded as one of the exciting talents in the Premier League and since his move to the Amex Stadium from Watford in 2023, he has racked up 24 goals in 49 games for the Seagulls.
This season, he has four goals and three assists in just nine Premier League matches, becoming a key player under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal have set sights on Liverpool's target Joao Pedro, who is currently valued at around €50million. The report claims that the Gunners are willing to pay between €55million and €65million to secure his services.
It is believed that the 23-year-old fits perfectly into Mikel Arteta's plans and due to his young age, it makes him a bet for both the present and the future of the team. Arteta sees Pedro as a fundamental piece to continue strengthening the squad.
We will have to wait and see if Liverpool will make a concrete offer for the Brazilian.
