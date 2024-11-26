Barcelona Hierarchy Undecided On Mohamed Salah Transfer Stance
Mohamed Salah dropped a bombshell on Monday after confirming he is yet to receive a formal offer from Liverpool. The 32-year-old also admitted he is disappointed not to have made a breakthrough with the club over a new contract.
After scoring the match-winning brace against Southampton over the weekend, Salah stopped in the mix zone to give a rare interview. The Egypt international's contract expires at the end of the current season and as it stands, he will be able to speak to clubs outside of England about a free transfer next summer when the winter window opens on January 1.
Salah is desperate to extend his stay at Anfield, however, both parties have yet to reach an agreement. The forward, who is the highest-paid player in Anfield history said: "Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in.
"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.
"I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.
"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see.
"I'm very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."
His comments were not welcomed by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who took his criticism of Mohamed Salah to a new level. Speaking on Sky Sports he blasted: "I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. That interview last night after the game and it comes out today.
"The most important thing for Liverpool this season, is not the future of Salah, not the future of Virgil van Dijk and it is not the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League, that is more important than any of those players."
Salah is already attracting interest from several clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. According to Albert Fernández via LFC Transfer Room, Barca admire Salah ahead of a possible move in the summer.
Barcelona's hierarchy remain divided as some believe Salah is a player they should go for if he becomes a free agent, while some believe otherwise since he plays in the same position as Lamine Yamal, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in the world.
Salah has 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions as Liverpool lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.