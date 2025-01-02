Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Star's Contract Situation Ahead Of Potential Move
The January transfer window is officially opened and there is likely to be movement in the market for several clubs including Liverpool who had a quiet summer - making only one permanent following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
The Reds are striving under Arne Slot this season as they sit at the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings and with such an impressive start, many fans will want the club to continue building their squad from a position of strength.
Liverpool will keep an open mind regarding any new signings this month as they continue to sort out the contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are now are free to discuss moves away from Liverpool ahead of the expiry of their contracts.
The Meyersiders are also looking to extend the contracts of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz. Diaz has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months, with the Catalan giants interested in signing the forward.
The Colombia international has been sensational for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. Although his contract expires in 2027, there have been rumours about his future on Merseyside.
Liverpool have reportedly offered Diaz a new contract and negotiations are still ongoing however, no agreement has been reached yet. As such, Diaz has been linked with a move to Spain since last summer, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid expressing interest.
According to Spanish outlet Diario SPORT via LFC Transfer Room, Barcelona are keeping an eye on Diaz's situation, as the player is unhappy that Liverpool are not improving his contract.
His agency has a good relationship with Barca and the club's sporting director Deco likes the player a lot.
The father of Diaz earlier stated that he hasn’t given up hope of moving to Spain in future.
"The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there," Luis Manuel Diaz told Win Sports.
"So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God.
"There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world."
