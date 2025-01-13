Fulham Weighing Up Move For Liverpool Midfielder Before End of January Transfer Window
Liverpool are yet to make any signings in the January transfer window despite being linked with several players for the past few weeks including Stefanos Tzimas, Sam Beukema, El Hadji Malick Diouf, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Arne Slot has admitted that the Reds remain on alert for potential incomings this month after enduring a relatively frustrating summer transfer window, having been turned down by top target Martin Zubimendi.
Liverpool managed to bring in Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a cut-price move, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive from Valencia this summer too. Much of the transfer talk surrounding Liverpool has been centred on potential outgoings.
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract at the end of the season and able to talk to foreign clubs over the prospect of a move this summer.
Some Liverpool players such as Darwin Nunez, Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, and Wataru Endo have all been linked with a move away from the club this transfer window.
According to Caught Offside, Premier League side Fulham are 'weighing up' a move for Endo while Wolves, Ipswich Town, AC Milan, and Celtic are also 'monitoring' his situation at Anfield. The 31-year-old has struggled for game time this season under Slot.
The Japan skipper has featured for just 56 minutes in the league so far this season. The report claims that a fee in the region of £10-12million could be enough to convince Liverpool to part ways with him.
Speaking about the lack of game time this term after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday, Endo said: "I don’t get frustrated or anything like that, I always try to get ready to help the team. Of course I want to play every game but we need everyone in the squad.
"The players who don’t play constantly have played very well (against Accrington) so that is the most important thing for the team to achieve something. We need everybody so we need to get ready for every game that’s coming."
Liverpool rejected an offer of €14million (£11.8m) from Ligue 1 side Marseille for Endo in the summer, having played a key role last campaign to help the Reds clinch the Carabao Cup in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club.
