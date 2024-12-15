German Club Faces Competition From Liverpool Over €80 Million Dutch Winger
21-year-old Xavi Simons’ youth career included a stint at Barcelona before moving on to PSG. He played seven games in Ligue 1 but has found his best football on loan to PSV Eindhoven and now RB Leipzig.
The Dutch winger has scored three times and assisted twice in 11 matches in all competitions this season. Unfortunately, Simons is likely out for the rest of the calendar year after sustaining an ankle injury against Liverpool in the Champions League match in October.
Leipzig are currently fourth in the Bundesliga despite being 34th in the Champions League, and Simons’ performances for the Red Bull team earlier in the year stood out.
Christian Falk, the head of football at the BILD Group, informed CaughtOffside of the competition around Simons’ signature.
Leipzig can’t agree to another loan move for the Dutch International because a player can only be loaned twice to the same club. If the Red Bull club wants to retain Simons, they must sign him on a permanent deal.
Unfortunately for the German side, PSG are reported to want €80 million (around £67 million) as a transfer fee.
Whether Liverpool will prioritize signing Simons in the coming transfer windows remains to be seen, but the Reds are reportedly interested.