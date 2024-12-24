Juventus Open to Selling Liverpool Target For Around £32m Ahead of January Transfer Window
Liverpool are striving this season both in the Premier League and Champions League, however, the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk remain unresolved as they approach the final months of their contracts.
Despite the Reds offering the trio new contracts, negotiations are still ongoing and as it stands, they will be able to speak to foreign clubs about potential free transfers next summer. Liverpool are desperate to extend their contracts, however, they are planning to ramp up their activity in the upcoming windows.
Arne Slot is said to be actively evaluating his options to strengthen the squad he inherited from club legend Jurgen Klopp in the summer for the challenges ahead. Last summer, he brought in only Federico Chiesa, who has struggled for form and fitness so far this season.
The 27-year-old, who was not named in the matchday squad for Sunday's 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur made his return from injury at Southampton last week Wednesday, featuring for the second half of the 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Liverpool missed out on their no.1 target Martin Zubimendi who turned down a move to Anfield in the summer, while Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at La Liga side Valencia before moving to Anfield ahead of next season.
It was a relatively quiet summer transfer window for the Reds, however, they could be active in January. Juventus star Kenan Yildiz continues to impress the Reds scouts, having established himself as a first-team regular this season,
Yildiz has racked up 24 appearances, scored four times, and provided five assists for Thiago Motta's side across all competitions. The 19-year-old is versatile and can play across the frontline as well as in midfield as evidenced this campaign under Motta.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are open to selling the highly-rated Turkey international for around £32million to fund a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The former Serie A champions are keen on bolstering their squad and are willing to part ways with Yildiz.
Liverpool currently boast six attackers including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Federico Chiesa. Signing Yildiz might not be an immediate necessity for Liverpool and Arne Slot.
We will have to wait and see if the Premier League leaders will make a concrete offer in the coming weeks.
