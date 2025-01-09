Liverpool Could Make January Move For Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
According to the reliable Paul Joyce, Liverpool could make a move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window.
READ MORE: Brighton & Borussia Dortmund Among Clubs Keeping Tabs On Jurgen Klopp's Favourite Liverpool Midfielder
It has been contract talk that has dominated the headlines at Liverpool over recent months with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all entering the last six months of their current deals at Anfield.
Despite the trio remaining in talks with the hierarchy at the Merseyside club, there are still no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations is close to extending those deals.
That leaves Liverpool facing up to the fact that they could lose three of their biggest players for free at the end of the season as they can all now sign pre-contract agreements with potential suitors.
READ MORE: Bayern Munich Could Accept £25m For Liverpool And Manchester City Target In January Transfer
There was a boost for Reds fans on Thursday evening however with Joyce reporting in The Times, that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the situation with Napoli's brilliant winger Kvaratskhelia.
That followed a report from David Ornstein suggesting Liverpool were interested in the Georgian along with PSG and Chelsea.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool Right-Back Claims Conor Bradley Is 'Arguably Better' Than Trent Alexander-Arnold
As well as confirming Liverpool's admiration of the 23-year-old. Joyce also claimed that chiefs at the club could make a move for him in January if he decides to leave the Serie A club but also made it clear that no contact has been made as things stand.