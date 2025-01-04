Liverpool Goalkeeper Set To Return To Boyhood Club In Brazil
Liverpool’s Marcelo Pitaluga is set to rejoin boyhood club Fluminense, according to Brazilian outlet GeGlobo.
The Brazilian keeper joined the Reds in 2020 and later went on loan to Macclesfield, helping them win the 2022/23 Northern Premier League Division One West.
Subsequent loans to League of Ireland Premier League division side St. Patrick's Athletic F.C. and Scottish club Livingston F.C. weren’t as fruitful.
Reds keeper Alisson Becker has been a rock for Liverpool since joining the club in 2018. When the 32-year-old has been injured, Caoimhín Kelleher has stepped up in his absence.
With Liverpool’s recent acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Vítězslav Jaroš also debuting for the Reds this season, Pitaluga’s chances to feature for the club wouldn’t be great moving forward.
Pitaluga's desire to rejoin his boyhood club has helped negotiations for his move from Liverpool to Fluminense.
GeGlobo reported that the keeper will be a free transfer to the Brazilian club. Fluminense will have 60% of the rights to the player, while Liverpool will retain 40%.