Liverpool Interested In Nottingham Forest Defender Murillo
According to a report, Liverpool are keen on Nottingham Forest's central defender Murillo as they look to bolster Arne Slot's squad.
The 22-year-old has played a key role in Forest's strong start to the new Premier League campaign, and his performances have not gone unnoticed, receiving his first call-up to the Brazilian national team squad for the upcoming matches.
Liverpool face an uncertain few weeks and months ahead with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all out of contract at the end of the season, and in theory, all three could leave for free next summer.
That is creating a lot of nervousness within the Reds fanbase, with concern that the fantastic start to life under Slot could be disrupted by off-the-field issues.
Caught Offside reports that regardless of what happens with skipper Van Dijk, the Anfield hierarchy still wants to sign a new centre-back, and Murillo is one of their top targets.
The publication also suggests that Sporting's Goncalo Inacio and RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba are possible alternatives to Murillo, with all three offering something slightly different to Slot's current options as they are all left-footed.
It promises to be a busy few weeks for the Merseyside club, with a lot of work to do to ensure that Liverpool are set up to continue their challenge for the biggest trophies this season and beyond.