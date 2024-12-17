Liverpool Interested In Signing Crystal Palace Defender
Crystal Palace had an underwhelming start to the season, but manager Oliver Glasner has turned it around recently. The Eagles have gone unbeaten in four matches, including a win away at Brighton and a draw at home to Manchester City.
Some news the Austrian manager wouldn't want to hear is that the club are ready to let center-back Marc Guéhi go in the coming year.
Mark Wakefield of the Liverpool Echo reported via the Sunday Mirror that Liverpool face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle but are interested in capitalizing on Palace’s financial situation for the 24-year-old.
Guéhi had an impressive Euros for England and has done well at Crystal Palace over the last few years.
Liverpool haven’t had the best of luck in the injury department over the years, and fully fit center-backs haven’t always been readily available for the club.
The England international hasn’t had the best track record with injuries in his time at Palace, and recent controversy around his captain’s armband could deter the Merseyside club from seeking his signature.
However, the reported £65 million might be enough to tempt Liverpool to bid for Guéhi, who could be available for a move as early as January.
With Ibrahima Konaté still out through injury, it will be interesting to see if the Reds will decide to reinforce their defense for the title charge in the second half of the season.