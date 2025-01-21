Liverpool Youngster Jayden Danns Attracting Interest From English Clubs In January Transfer Window
Liverpool academy graduate Jayden Danns is attracting interest from several clubs in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old was close to joining Plymouth Argyle in the summer on loan but suffered an injury.
Danns missed much of the first half of this season through injury. He made his return in late November, scoring in the UEFA Youth League draw at Girona, and was also on target for the under-21s in their Premier League International Cup clash at home to Sparta Prague.
The highly-rated forward climbed off the bench to score in the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win over Accrington Stanley on his second appearance of the campaign for Arne Slot's side.
Due to the fitness issues of Diogo Jota, who has already missed a chunk of the season through injury, Liverpool are yet to make a decision on Danns.
Slot said: "You take a lot of things into account if you want to loan out a player and this could be one of them, but there are also other factors you take into account. Is it good for a player to get some playing time, yes or no? Do we think we still need him?
"We do already have three options for the number nine position. It's not like that we now expect Jota to be out for a long period of time. It will be a struggle to have him on the pitch on Saturday but we are hoping to see him on the pitch in the near future again.
"We have three options, but Jayden did really well when he came in so we have actually four options and it's up to us as a club to make the best possible decision for the near future but also the long-term future of this club."
According to The Athletic, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, and Preston North End are among a host of Championship clubs keen to sign Danns on loan until the end of the season.
Danns made his senior breakthrough last season under former manager Jurgen Klopp and featured in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
