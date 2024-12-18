Liverpool Have No Plans to Pursue Swap Deal Involving Key Midfielder And Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
Eyes will soon be turning to the January transfer window which opens in a few weeks and Liverpool will have the chance to bolster their squad after a quiet summer. Arne Slot's side are cruising so far this season, with the Reds sitting top on both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
However, the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah continue to make the headlines with their contracts expiring at the end of the season. New deals have been offered to all three and negotiations remain ongoing.
Captain Van Dijk and Salah are close to extending their contracts while vice-captain Alexander-Arnold is being linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to reports in Spain.
Arne Slot is desperate not to lose any of the trio as well as in-form midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Gravenberch has been a revelation under Slot this season and has established himself as one of the league's top-performing players in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role.
Failure to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in the summer saw the Netherlands international deployed as a no.6 and has since become a key cog in Slot's team. He has started all of Liverpool's 21 games in the top-flight and Champions League.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room courtesy of Premier League Odds, former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann lauded Gravenberch's performances under Slot. He said: "I think he's been absolutely brilliant. But I've got to say, the way Slot used him has been exceptional.
"And I think him and [Curtis Jones] in the middle of the park are one of the reasons why Liverpool is doing so well."
Following his outstanding performances for the Reds, Gravenberch has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, however, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have no plans of selling the 22-year-old.
Plettenberg posted on X: "Ryan #Gravenberch is currently not considering leaving Liverpool. The 22y/o is a key performer and a leading player for the team.
"Currently, there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in winter or summer. Been told that #LFC also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Aurélien #Tchouaméni at this stage."
The Reds have shown interest in Tchouameni in the past, having been in the race to sign the France international back in 2022 from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
