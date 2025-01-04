Liverpool NOT Considering A January Loan For Federico Chiesa
Inter Milan, Napoli, and Atalanta have been rumored to be interested in taking Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa on loan for the second half of the 24/25 season.
The Italian winger has had a tough transition to the Premier League since his £12 million move from Juventus and has only made four appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.
Most of Chiesa’s time in England has been spent building up his fitness so that he can be available for the squad.
Despite the rumor that the Italian international ‘has requested’ to leave Liverpool just six months after joining, Tuttomercato reported Liverpool are not considering loaning out Chiesa.
The article attributed sports journalist Niccolò Ceccarini as their source for the news that any transfer rumors must be discarded ‘for the moment.’
The Reds play eight games in January, and Joe Goemez’s recent injury is a warning to head coach Arne Slot about the potential pitfalls of fixture congestion.
Liverpool supporters will likely see some changes in the squad for the January fixtures, and considering the loan rumors, it will be interesting to see how much Chiesa features.