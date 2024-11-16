Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Bournemouth Star As Arne Slot Eyes Replacement For Key Player
With the January transfer window looming on the horizon, Arne Slot is keen to strengthen his Liverpool squad as his only summer arrival, Federico Chiesa, has made just three appearances in all competitions due to injury.
Slot has seen a smooth transition from the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield by winning 15 of his 17 matches as the Reds currently lead both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Liverpool have a flawless record in the Champions League with 12 points and hold a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City. They are also nine points adrift of Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.
Despite their impressive start to the season, the Meyersiders are yet to resolve the futures of key players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with all three yet to extend their current deals which expire at the end of this term.
While Liverpool are busy locked in negotiations with these players, the club continue to keep an eye on transfer targets elsewhere and have been linked with a host of talents in the world.
Bournemouth stars Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez are both attracting interest from Liverpool ahead of a possible move to Anfield following their blistering start to the campaign at Vitality Stadium.
According to Anfield Watch, Kerkez is top of Liverpool's shortlist and they have now started talks to sign him. The Reds are said to have asked for permission from the Cherries to enter preliminary talks with the Hungarian full-back.
The outlet claims that Kerkez is happy at Bournemouth but would be very open to a move away to a top club should the opportunity arise. Liverpool's biggest rival Manchester United wanted to lure him to Old Trafford last summer but couldn't meet his £40million valuation at the time.
Kerkez is an international teammate of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and the pair get along well while it is believed that they are in constant discussion.
Liverpool's sporting director, Richard Hughes played a key role in signing the Hungarian international back in 2023, while he was still in charge of Bournemouth and he could also help convince the left-back to join the Reds.
Kerkez has made 11 league appearances and provided two assists for Andoni Iraola's side this season as they lie 12th in the table with 15 points.