Liverpool Open to Selling Forward as Saudi Pro Club Eyes Replacement for Neymar
Neymar has made seven appearances in two seasons for Al Hilal and scored only one goal for the Saudi Pro club.
Bence Bocsak of Anfield Watch reported that Al Hilal are ready to offload their star player after the injury-spoiled move.
With the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, the Saudi Pro club are looking for reinforcements to their squad.
Boscak reported that one of the options ‘seriously under consideration’ from Al Hilal is Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez.
The Uruguayan registered another assist in their FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley, however, his overall goal contributions this season have been significantly less than those in his previous seasons at the club, with only four goals and four assists in 26 appearances.
The Anfield Watch article stated that Liverpool are open to selling Núñez in January or in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Saudi Pro club believes Núñez could massively boost their profile and efforts in the FIFA Club World Cup. Another positive indicator for the potential move is Al Hilal’s manager, Jorge Jesus, who previously worked with the Uruguayan striker at Benfica.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will let Núñez go in January, but the striker has fallen behind in the pecking order under head coach Arne Slot and has much to prove to get back in the starting XI.