Liverpool Star Pushing To Join La Liga Side Barcelona Next Summer Amid Contract Uncertainty
Since replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's head coach in the summer, Arne Slot has faced numerous transfer rumours linking several players with moves away from the club.
Slot had a quiet summer transfer window - signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus while Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will spend the rest of the season at Valencia before moving to Meyerside next summer.
There is also the ongoing contract situation of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk whose deals continue to tick down despite the Reds offering the trio new contracts to retain their services.
Salah and captain Van Dijk are said to be close to extending their contracts while Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The current La Liga and Champions League holders are keen on signing the England right-back on a free transfer next summer.
Alexander-Arnold is not the only player linked with a move away from Anfield. The latest player to attract interest from La Liga is forward Luis Diaz. Barcelona are said to be interested in securing a deal for the 27-year-old.
According to Spanish outlet Antena2 via Transfer News Live, Diaz is pushing for a move to Barcelona and therefore, his contract talks with Liverpool have stalled. He has previously been linked with a move to Barca in recent transfer windows but a move has not materialised.
The Colombia international is said to be unhappy with his contract situation at Liverpool. He has reportedly been locked in contract talks with the Reds for some time, but so far, there has yet to be an agreement.
The lack of a breakthrough in negotiations has given rise to rumours of a possible exit. Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz has previously claimed that it would be the forward's dream to play at Barcelona.
"The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there," he told Win Sports.
"So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him. Luis is a player who finds it easy to win over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication, he is a very disciplined player, thank God.
"There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world."
This season, Diaz has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
