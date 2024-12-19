Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Juventus Battle For Highly-Rated Free Agent

Liverpool could be about to sign a new number nine...

Owen Cummings

Jonathan David UEFA Champions League action for Lille
Jonathan David UEFA Champions League action for Lille / IMAGO / Sportpix

Liverpool have one of the strongest forward departments in Europe, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota among the names on their ranks.

Due to there being six players who can naturally play across the forward line, an addiiton in this area would seem unlikely. However, with uncertainty regarding Darwin Nunez future with the Reds, alongside Federico Chiesa's slow start at Anfield, a departure could open up room for next summer.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool vs Southampton
IMAGO / Sportimage

If Arne Slot is missing any player in his squad then it is an out-and-out number nine who will deliver 30 goals a season - even though Salah offers this from a wider position.

Joao Pedro, Alexander Isak and Omar Marmoush have all been linked with moves to Liverpool in recent weeks, although recent reports suggest a striker from Ligue 1 could be making the switch to the red side of Merseyside.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Liverpool are one of many clubs who rate Canadian international Jonathan David. He is set to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the market next summer.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the other English sides who are interested in the 24-year-old's signature. Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid also hold an admiration.

David's contract expires in the summer, meaning clubs will be allowed to start holding talks regarding a pre-contract agreement from January. This will provide opportunities for many European teams to sell their project to convince the Lille forward to join them.

