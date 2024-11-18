Liverpool “Very Much Like” AC Milan and USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Ahead Of January Transfer Window
The January transfer window is less than two months away and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool add new faces to their squad for the second half of the season.
Arne Slot's Reds are in a great position to challenge for the Premier League title after opening up a five-point lead at the top of the league table after just 11 games played so far. They are also at the summit of the Champions League standings.
Despite the club's impressive start to the campaign, the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are still up in the air as all three players will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January unless they sign new deals at Anfield before then.
Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes would be busy in the coming weeks, trying to convince the trio to stay while they also put together plans for the possible arrival of some new players
AC Milan and USMNT Star Christian Pulisic has once again been linked with a move to Anfield. He was first linked with a transfer to Liverpool during his time at Borussia Dortmund, however, he joined Chelsea instead in 2019.
Pulisic spent four years at Stamford Bridge before switching to AC Milan in the summer of 2023. The 26-year-old has been one of the most in-form forwards in Italy this season, scoring seven goals providing five assists in 15 appearances for Milan.
He was on target for AC Milan in their 3-1 defeat of Liverpool in the Champions League opener back in September.
According to Calciomercato, Pulisic is 'very much liked' by Liverpool. The Reds could consider making a move for the United States of America skipper either in January or next summer.
But Liverpool will face stern competition from Manchester United and West Ham United for Pulisic's signature. The report claims that AC Milan would likely demand a fee in excess of €60million (£50million) before considering allowing Pulisic to leave the San Siro.
Liverpool currently boast of six attackers but the uncertainty surrounding Salah's future could force the club to make a move ahead of their Premier League rivals.