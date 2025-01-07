Liverpool Will Sell Promising Winger Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals
The January transfer window is open, with a host of players being linked with a move to Liverpool, however the main focus so far has been on sorting out the contract situation of the players currently in Arne Slot's squad.
Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the season and are now free to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign teams. Real Madrid remain interested in signing Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool already turned down an approach from Madrid, who looking bring in a new right-back following a long-term injury to Euro 2024 winner Dani Carvajal.
Another player linked with a move away from the club is Ben Doak. Doak joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season and has been a regular for Michael Carrick's side as they compete for a place in the Championship play-offs and promotion back to the Premier League.
Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have both seen bids of around £15million rejected by the Reds in the winter transfer window. The 19-year-old has scored two goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances for Boro this season, with one of those assists coming in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City over the weekend.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool will reluctantly accept an offer of around £25-30million for Doak this month. The report claims that Palace hold a particularly strong interest in the Scotland international and have been keeping taps on his progress in the 2024-25 campaign.
It is believed that sporting director Dougie Freedman has watched him in action on several occasions and the London-based club have identified him as a top target and potential future star.
Crystal Palace would have to double their original offer if they are to sign Doak in January. Doak has made 10 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut for the club in a 3–2 penalty shoot-out win against Derby County in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.
Doak made his Scotland debut in September and has since played in every international, starting his first game against Croatia back in October last year.
