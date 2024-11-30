Napoli Choose Liverpool Forward As Replacement For Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Should He Depart Next Summer
According to a report, Napoli have chosen a Liverpool forward as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement should the Georgian move on at the end of the season.
The 23-year-old burst onto the scene in Serie A after his transfer from Dinamo Batumi for a fee of €13.3million in 2022, and his scintillating performances forThe Blues was one of the key factors in the team's first title for 33 years as they romped home by 16 points.
Since signing on at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Kvaratskhelia has notched 30 goals and provided 28 assists in 103 appearances, and it is those contributions that have made him one of Europe's most sought-after wingers.
Should he bring to an end to his stay in Naples in the summer, Repubblica are reporting that Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has been chosen as his replacement.
The former Juventus man has played just 78 minutes under Arne Slot for the Reds and has missed several weeks of action as the Merseyside club tries to get him up to the pace required for the Premier League.
Numerous reports have emerged of late suggesting the Italian could be on the move in January, but those seem a bit premature so early in his career at Anfield.
In fact, he could return to the Liverpool squad as early as the clash with rivals Manchester City on Sunday after it was confirmed that he has now returned to full training.