Real Madrid Interested In Liverpool Target As Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Midfield Reinforcement
Real Madrid are expected to enter the market to bolster their squad in the transfer window, with the centre-back and right-back positions being top priorities for manager Carlo Ancelotti after a poor start to the 2024/25 season.
The La Liga champions suffered a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night. This left the club in 24th place, the last qualifying place - but only via a play-off. Madrid have looked off the pace at this stage of the season as they sit second in the La Liga standings with 30 points, four points behind Barcelona who have a game in hand.
Real Madrid's midfield have struggled so far since Toni Kroos left the club last summer, while Aurelien Tchouameni’s performances have been quite unconvincing this season, hence they have been linked with a move for several midfielders.
The latest midfielder to attract interest from Real Madrid is Liverpool transfer target Martin Zubimendi. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are interested in Zubimendi, but they haven't made a move yet. Madrid are believed to be monitoring the Spain midfielder ahead of a possible move.
Zubimendi is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world following his consistent performances for Real Sociedad over the past few seasons. He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but opted to stay at his boyhood club.
After turning down a move to Anfield, the 25-year-old said as quoted by ESPN: “Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that way after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I’m excited about having a good season.”
“In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible. It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one.”
Martin Zubimendi, who has also rejected a move to Arsenal and Bayern Munich has racked up 18 appearances and made three goal contributions for Real Sociedad across all competitions this term.
