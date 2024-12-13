Real Madrid Midfielder Attempting To Lure Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid
On January 1st, 2025, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil Van Dijk will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs.
David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that all three Liverpool players have received offers from the club. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation that any of the three talismans have accepted a contract extension.
While Reds supporters wait for news, the Spanish publication Relevo has reported that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has not been waiting for the Liverpool right-back to decide on his own.
Whether in the Three Lions locker room or over WhatsApp, the England midfielder has been trying to convince his compatriot to join him in Madrid.
However, Javier Rodríguez Pascual and Jorge C. Picón of Relevo also reported that not everyone at Real Madrid considers Alexander-Arnold an indispensable player.
If a significant amount had to be paid for the Liverpool right-back’s signing, the Madrid club would likely back out.
Bellingham believes Alexander-Arnold can add quality to the squad and would be delighted if the Liverpudlian came to Spain.
With less than three weeks until January 1st and the potential of a pre-contract with Madrid, it shouldn’t be long until supporters find out if the right-back will be wearing Red or White next season.
