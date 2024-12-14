Revealed: Luis Diaz Contract Asks Amid AC Milan Interest
Contract talks continue to dominate the headlines at Liverpool despite Arne Slot and his team's fantastic start to the season.
The Reds are top of the Premier League table with a four-point lead over Chelsea and find themselves at the summit of the UEFA Champions League table with six wins from six matches.
Despite a quite brilliant few months under the new Head Coach, he continues to receive questions at every press conference regarding the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The trio are all out of contract next summer and could leave on free transfers if there is no breakthrough in negotiations to extend their deals.
In the long term, a number of other contracts will need to be sorted, and Luis Diaz is about to enter the last two and a half years of his deal.
The Colombian has been in fine form this season and has already scored nine goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.
Anfield Watch are reporting that AC Milan are keen on the 27-year-old, who is seen as a potential replacement for the much sought-after Raphael Leao.
The outlet suggests, however, that Diaz is likely to want to see his wage increase from £55k to £125k per week, a figure that would be a problem for the Rossoneri and may be an indication of what he would expect to stay at Anfield.
The forward's next deal will be an important one, and it will not be long before chiefs at Liverpool need to start negotiating with his representatives, assuming he is seen as a key player for the future.