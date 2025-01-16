Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Final Decision On Liverpool Future Amid Real Madrid Interest
Real Madrid continue to pursue a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the current season. The Reds have offered their vice-captain a new deal but he's yet to commit his future to the club.
READ MORE: Bournemouth ‘Will Not Entertain’ A Swap Deal Involving Antoine Semenyo & Liverpool Forward
Liverpool have already turned down an approach from the La Liga giants for Alexander-Arnold, who is free to speak to foreign clubs about joining as a free agent in the summer.
Arne Slot's side are competing on all fronts this season and have no intention of selling one of their best players during the January transfer window. The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances, scored two goals, and provided five assists for Liverpool in all competitions.
Addressing Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future after a failed approach from Real Madrid for the right-back, Slot said: "I speak to every player once in a while. For Trent that is the same, so yes, I spoke to him.
“Do you really think....? I completely understand the question and why you ask it but you already know the answer, these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent not about any others, about what I talk to them about.
READ MORE:Real Madrid Not Giving Up On Signing Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold This January
"I just said the same about Virgil, of course there are things that Virgil can improve and I talk to him about this as well. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that.
“If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them then we would really have a problem because if you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world everybody is always – for 12 months long - talking about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs.
READ MORE: Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle Battling For French Defender In La Liga
"That happens so, so many times for our players so if that destabilises them then we really would have had a problem not only now but in the last six months because there were some talks about our players in the last six months and I don't think it destabilised them at all."
According to talkSPORT, Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Alexander-Arnold who has verbally agreed to the move, although he is yet to communicate to his boyhood club that he has made a definitive decision over his future.
The report claims that the Reds are aware there is a strong possibility he will decide to move to the Spanish giants when his contract expires at the end of the season.
READ MORE: Liverpool And Napoli Target Serie A Defender To Bolster Their Title Run