Virgil Van Dijk Expected To Commit Future To Liverpool By Signing New Contract
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is expected to extend his stay at Anfield, by putting pen to paper on a new deal.
The 33-year-old earlier disclosed that talks have started over a new contract with the Reds, having already made his intention clear to wants to stay at the club.
The futures of Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah are still up in the air with the trio's contracts expiring at the end of the current campaign.
They will be free to leave the club as a free agent if an extension isn't agreed.
Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are part of a backline that has conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this term.
Salah has banged in nine goals and provided nine assists in 16 games as the Reds sit at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables
Speaking to Football Insider, former Man United, Tottenham and West Ham senior scout Mick Brown said of Van Dijk: “I firmly believe that this is a pressure job from the agents.
“They want to get the best deal possible for their players, whether that’s here or elsewhere.
“But I have no doubt that Van Dijk will definitely sign an extension to his contract.
“He’s still a crucial player under the new manager and he’s playing in a team that, at the moment, look like they could go and win things.
“In the summer, I heard he was keen to see whether the new coach could match his ambitions.
“They’re top of the league after ten games and have lost just once all season – I think he’ll be delighted with the way things have gone.
“He’s the captain, he loves the club, and the fans love him. What else could you want?
“I can’t see a situation in which he leaves in the near future.”