Luis Enrique Has A Preferred Choice Of Opposition For PSG In The Champions League
PSG dominated its Ligue 1 rivals, Brest, in the Champions League playoff yesterday. The Parisians scored 10 goals over the two legs, including seven at the Parc des Princes.
Luis Enrique's team won their last five Champions League games after just one win in its first five league phase games.
MORE: Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Defeat Brest
PSG will face Liverpool or Barcelona in the Round of 16, the draw set for Friday. The media asked the Spanish coach who he would prefer from the two European giants.
Yes, I have a preference. For the next round, I would like either Liverpool or Barcelona. I like either one (laughs).- Luis Enrique
It shows Enrique has confidence in his team and has every right to be. The Parisians have hot form at the right time, playing with a swagger that could get them far in the competition.
Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the second goal against Brest yesterday, and he was optimistic when asked if PSG could win the competition.
Yeah of course everything is possible… we just have to concentrate and put everything on the field.- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
If PSG can make the quarter-final stage by beating Liverpool or Barcelona, they will be even more feared than they are now.
