Comment: Olivier Giroud's departure from Chelsea is a matter of where not when

Olivier Giroud is an interesting case. Viewed as a short term stop gap when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2018, the Frenchman has gone on to defy his critics and cement his place in Chelsea folklore. Constantly touted with a move away from the club in search of more game time, Giroud has stepped up in the absence of a consistent goal threat during nearly four years in West London.

But at 34-years-old, and with Chelsea seemingly in the market for attacking reinforcements, it appears Giroud's departure is imminent.

Giroud's ability not to dwell on the disappointment of playing second fiddle to a host of striking options down the years has been commendable. And despite this, the Frenchman has contributed no end to Chelsea's recent successes in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Olivier Giroud has been an excellent servant for Chelsea since his arrival from Arsenal in 2018. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Blues, though, are seemingly intent on bolstering their frontline this summer, with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku reportedly at the top of the list. As a result, Giroud's future is once again in doubt. Ultimately, Chelsea's squad is in desperate need of regeneration, and with Giroud turning 35 in September, it makes sense for both parties were the veteran forward to depart this summer.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Giroud has been used sparingly, and whilst that comes as no surprise, his ability to influence games has also diminished. With Tuchel reverting to a more defensively robust 3-4-1-2, Giroud's lack of mobility has seen him isolated. Now, this is both a consequence of the formation and Giroud's limited physical attributes. Something has to give, and after just one loss in his opening 16 games, Tuchel is unlikely to try and adapt his methods to accommodate Giroud.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Blues player Romelu Lukaku this summer. (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Tammy Abraham's future has also been bought into question after his admission from the matchday squad against West Brom. The 23-year-old hasn't featured since February, and with West Ham rumoured to be interested, there seems little prospect of Abraham staying in west London.

Now, the departure of both Giroud and Abraham would appear to represent an issue for Tuchel. But with Sergio Aguero's departure from Manchester City offering another alternative in the transfer market, the German is spoilt for choice.

Tuchel has some difficult decisions to make this summer, but Giroud's imminent departure will perhaps be the easiest of the lot.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube