Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Delivering on Chelsea Promise for 2021/22 Season

Thomas Tuchel is continuing to deliver on his commitment to making Chelsea a side nobody wants to come up against.

Chelsea have made a stellar start to the season in terms of results and their league position, currently sitting at the top of the Premier League ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tuchel has constantly reiterated that he wants his Chelsea team to be a tough side to breakdown, reinforcing his comments prior to the win agains Spurs on Sunday.

"We want to be the team that nobody wants to play against in any competition and we want to play like it on Sunday.

"This is very important to have this attitude. It’s normal that things don't go in your direction in 90 minutes so you have to be able to fight through difficult moments. This is what we do to overcome these moments."

Chelsea have collected 13 points from a maximum 15 points, avoiding defeat on the road to Liverpool as well as taking all three points in away fixtures at Arsenal and Tottenham already this season.

The Blues are yet to concede from open play this season. They have conceded just one goal in their opening five league matches, that was from the penalty spot against Liverpool. Sunday was a similar story against Spurs; Chelsea were well below-par in the first half but remained strong at the back and stepped it up a gear in the second half to blow Nuno Espirito Santo's side away.

Who was that down to? Obviously the players on the pitch, but Tuchel was the man pulling all of those strings, particularly with the half-time introduction of N'Golo Kante.

Since Tuchel's arrival in January, he has orchestrated and built a Chelsea side piece by piece which is all coming together. The addition of Romelu Lukaku has aided the firepower, but the defence has looked incredibly strong. Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have all been fantastic so far this term when played.

Tuchel has selection problems, good ones too. It's a problem he would rather have on his hands than not. Just five games in, Chelsea look the 'real deal' - they were the comments of Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Chelsea have kept the most clean sheets in Europe's top five leagues since Tuchel's appointment with 15. Chelsea have now kept more clean sheet than goals conceded in the Premier League (14) under Tuchel. A fabulous record which speaks volumes.

The question needs to be asked: which team looks like beating Chelsea? The answer is nobody so far. The next biggest test is Manchester City on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side head to the capital on Saturday afternoon looking to end Tuchel's side's unbeaten start but it will be far from easy.

Chelsea haven't been at their best yet. They've not got the cog working to perfection yet. They are still a work in progress. These are only positive signs, even Tuchel knows that. They are still picking up the results needed.

"We are struggling in the moment, not everything is going easy," Tuchel said after the 3-0 win against Spurs. "But it’s not a bad thing, it’s good to have these hard situations now and to overcome them, to fight through them.

"It’s good because we are able to produce wins, deserved wins also in Champions League and the league.

"It’s a good basis to keep on going because it counts now, and not in three months or tomorrow."

It's early days in the season, but the positive signs are there. Tuchel is working his magic with this Chelsea squad. He's crafting and utilising his squad to perfection. This squad appears to only be going one way, but there is still a long way to go.

