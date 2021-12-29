5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea fell further off the pace after conceding a last minute goal to draw 1-1 at home to Brighton.

Chelsea's poor run of form continues after failing to secure all three points at home to Brighton.

In the first half, Chelsea's attacking efforts were rewarded with a goal thanks to Romelu Lukaku's effort beat the Brighton keeper.

From then on in, the Blues were poor. Unfortunately, they couldn't hold onto their lead. A late Danny Welbeck header levelled for the away side.

The Blues continue to drop crucial points. IMAGO / PA Images

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's draw:

1) Chelsea's wingback injury woes continue

Reece James was taken off with an injury early on, meaning that the Blues were forced to bring Marcos Alonso on after choosing to rest him. With Ben Chilwell requiring surgery, Thomas Tuchel must do everything he can to bring in reinforcements at wing-back in the January transfer window.

2) The backline needs to be addressed as soon as possible

With Thiago Silva turning 37 this season and the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta entering the final months of their contracts, questions will be raised as to what's next. Currently, there are strong reports that Cesar Azpilicueta might be on his way to Barcelona. As of right now, it looks as if Antonio Rudiger is on his way out of the club. Therefore, it is an absolute must that Thomas Tuchel and the club draw up a shortlist of targets for the next season.

It's fair to say that the team has to be build around Romelu Lukaku. IMAGO / PA Images

3) The team needs to be built around Romelu Lukaku

In the clash with Brighton, Lukaku's start at the Bridge was his first since October. In Lukaku's absence, Chelsea have struggled at times. Against Aston Villa, Romelu came off the bench and made a real impact in the final forty-five. The Belgian started in the fixture with Brighton. Right from the off, the striker proved to be a real nuisance. His link-up play and ability to cause havoc for Brighton's backline really helped Chelsea progress up the pitch. Going forward, it is crucial that Chelsea keep him fit.

4) It is vital that the Blues keep N'Golo Kante fit

Thomas Tuchel's side have suffered from a lot of injuries this season. N'Golo Kante is without a shadow of a doubt Chelsea's best player. His presence in the side is crucial. It's fair to say that the Blues' midfield has looked lost when Kante hasn't featured. The Frenchman returned against Wolves. However, it is clear that the midfielder is still not fully fit. After coming on against Brighton, his performance showed why he is crucial to the side. In the second half, Chelsea looked all over the place. As soon as Kante stepped foot on the pitch, he was able to control proceedings and dictate play.

Going forward, changes have to be made in the team. IMAGO / Focus Images

5) A consistent starting eleven is essential

Over the years, most title winning teams have had consistent starting eleven. Thomas Tuchel has made the most changes to a starting eleven this season than any other manager in the league. In Tuchel's defence, Chelsea have had to deal with a lot of injury problems. Howeverm once everyone is fully fit, there needs to be some form of consistency in the team, particularly in the backline. It is vital that there is a consistent backline as it will allow players to form a strong chemistry. If changes are constantly being made, it is always bound to ruin the momentum.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube