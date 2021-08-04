Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in their final game of pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play in front of a full capacity crowd in west London for the first time since March 2020 following the pandemic, a welcome sight for the Blues.

They face Spurs in their second and final game of the Mind Series after Chelsea saw off Arsenal on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

It's final preparations for the Blues. They have all of their squad back now for the new season which is just one week away when they underway in Belfast, kicking off their campaign with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal. Then their Premier League season begins with a home fixture against Crystal Palace three days later.

Pre-Season Form

Chelsea have kept their 100 per cent record in tact. Three wins from three against Peterborough United, AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal has built positive momentum for Tuchel.

Plenty of changes have been made to his side throughout pre-season but now he is beginning to welcome back his big stars, including Kai Havertz who netted against Arsenal, Chelsea only look to be getting stronger.

Areas of improvement are still evident and need to be worked on before their campaign gets underway, and Spurs will provide another useful test for the European Champions on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile for Spurs, it's two wins from three under their new boss Nuno Espirito Santo. They opened their pre-season with a 1-1 draw to Leyton Orient but have since comfortably beaten Colchester United and MK Dons.

Chelsea Team News

Tuchel, as previously mentioned, has all of his squad at his disposal after the final crop returned to training in recent days. However, it's unlikely those returnees including Jorginho, Mason Mount and Reece James will feature on Wednesday night.

Kai Havertz who started and scored against Arsenal is likely to get another run out as he looks to continue to build his fitness.

Trevoh Chalobah will be keen to impress Tuchel once again after a bright pre-season.

Prediction

It's a London derby which will add another level to the pre-season clash in west London. Spurs' camp has been disrupted by the absence and uncertain future of Harry Kane.

Chelsea and Tuchel look to be getting into gear with just a week to go, and with a full home crowd behind them for the first time in over a year, it is likely to play a huge difference on Wednesday for the Blues as they are buoyed on by the home support.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur



