Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Magpies sitting at the top of the table on 22 points after nine games. For the hosts, they are in the relegation zone having picked up just four points this term, and remaining winless.

Graeme Jones is in interim charge of Newcastle since Steve Bruce's departure, which will also be their first home game after the new owners made the decision to part company with Bruce.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recent Form

Newcastle drew their first game under Jones' management. A 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace ended a run of two consecutive defeats in the league.

Without a win this season in the league, the Magpies will be eager to produce a shock result when the Blues make the trip up north at the weekend.

Chelsea are unbeaten in five games in all competitions. Three straight wins in the league, scoring 10 goals, have seen the Blues go one point clear at the top.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Despite the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, they hit Norwich City for seven last weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Team News

Jones confirmed they will be without Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson for the Blues clash.

Chelsea have several injury concerns ahead of the game. Lukaku and Werner remain out, as does Christian Pulisic who returned to training this week. The game comes 'too early' for the 23-year-old.

Mateo Kovacic has also been ruled out for 'some weeks' with a hamstring injury.

They will welcome back quartet Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this weekend.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Prediction

Chelsea have a seemingly good record up in the north east, having won five of the past six meetings in the league against the Magpies.

But new ownership, new interim management, it won't be a hostile atmosphere in the north east on Saturday. But Chelsea will be flying. Tuchel wants his side to remain focused on themselves, looking to inflict more misery on the Toon Army.

Newcastle have nothing to lose, and if Chelsea aren't at their best, the hosts could fancy themselves avoiding defeat against the European champions.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea

