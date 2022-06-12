Spain Vs Czech Republic : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars And Potential Signing In Action
Spain take on the Czech Republic at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the UEFA Nations League this Sunday and here are the details on when and where you can watch the match.
Chelsea stars Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have seen action for the Spanish national side within the last couple of weeks. Blues target Pau Torres is also set to make an appearance in the Spanish defence.
The Spanish come into the game second in group 2 after beating Switzerland 1-0 last Thursday, where they chase the current leaders Portugal . Whereas Czech Republic look to steal second and bounce back after their 2-0 loss to Portugal.
Here bellow are the details of when and where you can watch the game as the weekend comes to an end.
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off time: 7:45pm
United States of America / Canada
Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET
Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT
Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT
Spain
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
Italy
Kick-off: 8:45pm
Czech Republic
Kick-off time: 8:45pm
Where To Watch
UK viewers can watch the game on Premier Sports 1
US viewers can watch the game on Fubo Tv
Canadian viewers can tune into DAZN
