Spain Vs Czech Republic : How To Watch| Live Stream| UEFA Nations League| See Chelsea Stars And Potential Signing In Action

Spain take on the Czech Republic at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the UEFA Nations League this Sunday and here are the details on when and where you can watch the match.

Chelsea stars Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have seen action for the Spanish national side within the last couple of weeks. Blues target Pau Torres is also set to make an appearance in the Spanish defence.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spanish come into the game second in group 2 after beating Switzerland 1-0 last Thursday, where they chase the current leaders Portugal . Whereas Czech Republic look to steal second and bounce back after their 2-0 loss to Portugal.

Here bellow are the details of when and where you can watch the game as the weekend comes to an end.

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 7:45pm

United States of America / Canada

Eastern time kick-off: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time kick-off: 11:45am PT

Central time kick-off: 1:45pm CT

Spain

Kick-off time: 8:45pm

Italy

Kick-off: 8:45pm

Czech Republic

Kick-off time: 8:45pm

Where To Watch

UK viewers can watch the game on Premier Sports 1

US viewers can watch the game on Fubo Tv

Canadian viewers can tune into DAZN

