Chelsea Dealt Blow as Thomas Tuchel Admits Mateo Kovacic Suffered 'Quite the Injury' Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea have been dealt a blow as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Mateo Kovacic suffered 'quite the injury' against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues came out 2-0 victors with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who replaced Kovacic early on, scoring the opener before Mason Mount added a second at Wembley.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app after the match, Tuchel admitted that Kovacic's injury does not look good, dealing a blow to the Blues.

imago1011384538h

He said: "He is not so good, a big swollen ankle. Does not look good. He is in pain. Let's wait for the examination. Seems quite the injury."

It remains to be seen as to how long he will be out for as N'Golo Kante, Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho have also suffered injury setbacks this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante featured from the bench at Wembley, with Loftus-Cheek trusted to replace Kovacic earlier in the match and rewarding Tuchel's decision with a goal.

imago1011384556h

Speaking on Kante, Tuchel confirmed that he is not injured but was simply being rested for Chelsea.

He said:"N’Golo is ok but we decided for Jorgi in the mix because he was out against Madrid and was hungry to play this match. The season is not finished and we wanted to reward Jorgi and Azpi to stay part in this.

"We also needed some fresh legs so NG is not injured."

It is unclear as to how long Kovacic will remain out for but Chelsea will be hoping he returns in time for the May 14 final in the FA Cup.

imago1011243352h
