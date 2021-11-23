Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia Wins Prestigious European Club Director Award

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has been awarded the title of Best Club Director in European football at the Golden Boy awards.

The Russian-Canadian director has been at the club since 2013 and has been fundamental in the club's success on and off the pitch ever since.

Granovskaia is normally in charge of player transfers and contracts and had a helping hand in the appointment of current manager Thomas Tuchel in January this year.

According to the official Chelsea website, Granovskaia is the recipient of the prestigious title which is awarded by the Italian news outlet Tuttosport.

Her decision making at the club has seen the Blues enjoy a highly successful year, which saw the west London side win their second ever Champions League title and a top four finish in the Premier League, as well as an FA Cup final.

Granovskaia has now been recognised for her efforts this year at the European Champions with the award.

Since arriving at the club eight years ago Chelsea have won two Premier League titles, a League Cup, an FA Cup, a Europa League, a Champions League and a Super Cup.

The Blues are also currently top of the Premier League by three points after 12 games so far this season, with the west London side being one of the favourites to win the title come the end of the campaign.

With their impressive performances across all competitions so far this season, Chelsea are considered to be one of the best sides in the world.

