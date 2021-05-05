Chelsea team news to face Real Madrid: Kovacic out, Rudiger and Mount fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host Zinedine Zidane’s side in the second leg of their European semi-final which sees the Blues have the advantage at the halfway mark. A 1-1 draw in Madrid last week sees Chelsea have the away goal and in control as they look to progress into the final for the first time since their 2012 triumph.

They were without Mateo Kovacic for the first leg and they will be again when his former club make the visit to Stamford Bridge.

“Mateo [Kovacic] will not be in the squad,” confirmed Tuchel to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rudiger is fit and available for selection as is Mason Mount, who landed awkwardly on his back during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Tuchel added: “I think that Toni [Rudiger] will play with a mask, because he trained yesterday in a mask.

“Everybody else is in training today, so hopefully we will have no new injuries today and that means everybody is available except for Mateo Kovacic.”

Tuchel hinted at minimal selection changes from the first leg but refused to confirm any of his decisions.

“I will not give any hint, I will wait until tomorrow (Wednesday) and make my decisions very late like I usually do,” continued the Chelsea head coach.

“I have my ideas in my mind, but I have been too long in the business to know that anything can happen in the last training sessions and I can change my mind.

“I need another sleep and tomorrow I will decide on the lineup. I will give it to my team first this is the way it is. I want to be sure we play a good match with the lineup we have, a strong performance.”

