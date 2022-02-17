Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic on Toughest Period of His Career Amid Chelsea Injury Crisis

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has reflected on the toughest period of his career as he suffered with injuries.

The 23-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries since joining Chelsea back in 2018.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Pulisic opened up on his injury history.

imago1009782446h

"The toughest hurdle of my career so far has been the injuries I've had in the last two seasons," he admitted. "The really tough one was just before the lockdown. Patience was really important. I told myself I need to be back playing."

"When I had that in my head, to be back by this moment didn't give me the clarity and right mindset to get myself 100 per cent right. I learned a lot about myself, finding the right time, knowing it will come. It all worked out for a reason."

Read More

The youngster will be hoping to earn his way back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI this season after struggling for game time so far.

imago1009779571h

Hakim Ziyech's impressive form of late has seen him cement his place in attack, with club record signing Romelu Lukaku unlikely to be dropped. 

That only leaves one space for Pulisic, which Mason Mount usually occupies.

A recent injury to Chelsea's key player may open up the opportunity for Pulisic, who came on for his teammate in the Club World Cup final.

Pulisic will have to make the most of the chance if handed the opportunity to impress Tuchel in the next weeks.

