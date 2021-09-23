'Good to Get 90 Minutes in the Tank!' - Ben Chilwell Provides Chelsea Fitness Update

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has offered an update on the condition of his fitness after he played 90 minutes for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

Chilwell made his return to the starting XI against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge and completed the game in full, as well as taking part in the penalty shootout although he did miss a penalty.

But that didn't effect the outcome, fortunately. Chelsea won the bout 4-3 on spot kicks after it ended 1-1 in normal time.

Chilwell was one of 10 players to come into the side after Tuchel made wholesale changes for the third round tie.

He has had to be patient this season after a difficult summer for club and country, with Marcos Alonso's fine form also keeping him out of the side.

The 24-year-old was pleased to get a run out in front of the home crowd, writing on social media post-match: "Good to get 90 mins in the tank, into the next round!"

Chelsea have bigger tests ahead. Manchester City and Juventus await in their next two fixtures and Tuchel will be hoping to come out unscathed, continuing their unbeaten start and carrying on the Chelsea DNA of winning.

“This is why we are here. We are here to win and the club is built to win and this is the DNA of the club," the Chelsea boss said after the Villa penalty shootout win. "We want to be competitive and this is what we are up for as coaches and as a team."



He added: "So any competition we start, we go for the very best and this is a final at Wembley that we want to reach."

Chelsea will face Southampton at Stamford Bridge next month in the fourth round.

