New York Jets Co-owner Woody Johnson Set to Make £2BN Bid for Chelsea This Week

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson is expected to make a £2 billion bid for Chelsea Football Club this week, according to reports.

A deadline of Friday 18 March has been set by the club for potential buyers to submit their official bids for the World and European Champions.

Multiple parties are believed to be interested in buying Chelsea after it was put up for sale earlier in the month by current owner Roman Abramovich.

According to the Sun, Johnson is set to make a £2 billion pound bid for the club before the end of the week.

Until last year he was the US ambassador to the UK, and is a co-owner of American Football team the New York Jets.

A source to the Sun told them: “What Chelsea need right now is longevity and stability when it comes to a new owner. Woody and his team think they can provide that.

“He’s run the Jets successfully and knows a huge amount about the sports industry. And he’s spent the last four years in London and knows it well.”

The report also suggests that Johnson 'hopes to steal the deal away from Saudi Media Group', with the latter reported to have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss is one of the parties recognised by the UK Government as a 'serious contender' to buy the club.

British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy is the other party mentioned, and he is believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the match against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

