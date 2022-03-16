Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

New York Jets Co-owner Woody Johnson Set to Make £2BN Bid for Chelsea This Week

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson is expected to make a £2 billion bid for Chelsea Football Club this week, according to reports. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March has been set by the club for potential buyers to submit their official bids for the World and European Champions.

Multiple parties are believed to be interested in buying Chelsea after it was put up for sale earlier in the month by current owner Roman Abramovich. 

imago0152699627h

According to the Sun, Johnson is set to make a £2 billion pound bid for the club before the end of the week.

Until last year he was the US ambassador to the UK, and is a co-owner of American Football team the New York Jets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A source to the Sun told them: “What Chelsea need right now is longevity and stability when it comes to a new owner. Woody and his team think they can provide that.

“He’s run the Jets successfully and knows a huge amount about the sports industry. And he’s spent the last four years in London and knows it well.”

imago1010479509h

The report also suggests that Johnson 'hopes to steal the deal away from Saudi Media Group', with the latter reported to have made a bid of £2.7 billion for the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss is one of the parties recognised by the UK Government as a 'serious contender' to buy the club.

British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy is the other party mentioned, and he is believed to have held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck after the match against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152699627h
News

Saudi Media to Have Bid for Chelsea Ready for Friday Deadline

By Rob Calcutt6 minutes ago
imago1010106885h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Joins Kai Havertz in Offering to Pay for Chelsea Travel to Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago0038007694h
News

Ricketts Family Confirm They Will Bid for Chelsea on Friday's Deadline & Outline Ambitions

By Nick Emms40 minutes ago
imago0077529387h
News

Swiss-American Consortium Not Joining Forces With Nick Candy to Buy Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt58 minutes ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Join Hedge Fund Billionaire Ken Griffin to Mount 'Blockbuster' Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h
News

Nick Candy Discussed Joining Swiss-American Consortium to Buy Chelsea FC

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

Wyss-Boehly Consortium Not Worried About Recent Saudi Interest in Chelsea Sale

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1009184106h
News

Premier League to Scrutinise New Owners & Sales of Clubs But Not Before Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago