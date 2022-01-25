Report: Chelsea Recall Thierno Ballo From Rapid Vienna Loan

Chelsea have recalled Thierno Ballo from his loan spell at Rapid Vienna, according to reports.

The Ivorian has only made eight appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season and is set to return to London.

As per cfcnewspage, Ballo has been recalled by Chelsea and is on his way back to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The midfielder arrived at Chelsea in 2018, leaving Viktoria Koln to move to Stamford Bridge.

However, he is yet to make his first team debut for the club and with the 20-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season, he will have to make the next few months count if he has hopes of making it at Chelsea.

An unsuccessful spell in Vienna will not have turned heads at Stamford Bridge but recent months have seen a host of academy stars including Lewis Hall, Harvey Vale, Xavi Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell make their Chelsea debuts.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

If Ballo can catch the eye upon his return, where he is set to be in action in the Premier League 2 for the academy, he could possibly earn his way into Thomas Tuchel's thinking.

It is unclear as to whether he will depart on another loan move or remain at Chelsea but as he has already played in the Premier League 2 this season, he could return to action for the Blues.

He joins Kenedy and Juan Castillo as players who have both returned from loan spells in January, with Castillo heading out to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the season.