Report: Premier League Clubs Want to See Chelsea & Roman Abramovich Investigation Over Debt Clearing

Chelsea's Premier League rivals are calling for an investigation to be launched into their owner Roman Abramovich as to whether he can write off the club's debts without breaking any profit and sustainability rules.

The west London side currently have a debt of £1.5 billion which their owner has promised to write off without any problems.

The news comes following sanctions being imposed on the Russian oligarch following his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, which he has denied all counts of.

As reported by the MailOnline, Premier League rivals of the European champions have called for an investigation to be launched into how Abramovich is clearing his side's debts.

Should any rules be breached, a point deduction or debts having to be repaid could be forced upon the west London club.

The Premier League rules state that their clubs can make losses of £105 million over the course of three years. However, the owner must guarantee £90 million worth of secure funding.

Any greater losses can lead to the side facing disciplinary action, which could include a deduction in points.

Leading football QC Nick de Marco has made it clear that the Premier League may be forced to take action on Chelsea, should any rules breaching have taken place.

"Under current Premier League rules, the owners are only allowed to put in £90m over three years and anything in excess of that is treated as a debt.

"So, if Chelsea’s owner had written off the £1.5bn debt it would likely then become a £1.5bn debt for Profit and Sustainability accounting purposes.

"Things are made more complicated by the government sanctions, which are likely to mean Roman Abramovich can neither write off the debt or be paid it.

"Unless the government relaxes the sanctions, anyone who buys Chelsea isn’t allowed to pay back the debt to Roman Abramovich.

"But if that means that Chelsea gets an unfair advantage under the Profit and Sustainability rules because of government sanctions, it’s still an unfair advantage."

